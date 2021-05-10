Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,708,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 5.4% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $387,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

