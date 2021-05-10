Brooks Automation’s (BRKS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

