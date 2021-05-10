Brooktree Capital Management Acquires 1,965 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 87,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.21. 232,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,176,373. The company has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.