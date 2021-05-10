Brooktree Capital Management Takes $4.77 Million Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 203,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Thryv makes up 3.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned 0.62% of Thryv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.08. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,522. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,271 shares of company stock worth $16,886,415 in the last three months. 62.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

