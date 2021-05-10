BSC Station (BSCS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $22.32 million and $4.08 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00068641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 140.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00248737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $685.37 or 0.01185991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003640 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.42 or 0.00748266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,593.19 or 0.99660974 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

