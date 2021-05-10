BSCPAD Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $4.95 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00669841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00242149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.01210199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00728709 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

