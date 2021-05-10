Bsr Reit (HOM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Bsr Reit to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The company had revenue of C$37.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Earnings History for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

