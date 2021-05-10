BTIG Research Raises Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target to $12.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its target price raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
