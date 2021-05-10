BTIG Research Raises Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target to $12.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its target price raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.