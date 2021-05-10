BTRS (BTRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.76.
About BTRS
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
