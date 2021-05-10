BTRS (BTRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get BTRS alerts:

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.