BTU Protocol Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $101.63 million and approximately $14,585.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002031 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00105730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.45 or 0.00777000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.82 or 0.08747617 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

