Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

