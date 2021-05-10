Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $101.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

