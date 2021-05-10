Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 378 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 349,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:VFC opened at $89.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -691.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

