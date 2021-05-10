Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.64 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.