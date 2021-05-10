Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 948 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 274,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.