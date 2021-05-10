Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

