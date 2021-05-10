Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $375.40 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

