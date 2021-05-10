Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

