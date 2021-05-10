Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 49,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,296,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

