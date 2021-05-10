Canaccord Genuity Raises AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $24.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AxoGen stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $958.14 million, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

