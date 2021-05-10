Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.11

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.11 and last traded at C$35.17, with a volume of 167231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.94.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.36.
In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 over the last 90 days.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
