Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.11

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.11 and last traded at C$35.17, with a volume of 167231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.36.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

