Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Down to $11.08

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $10.78. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $764.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $11,898,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

