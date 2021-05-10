Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $19.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of PRVB opened at $7.14 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 20.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit