Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $19.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of PRVB opened at $7.14 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 20.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

