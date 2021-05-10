Capital One Financial Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

PDCE stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

