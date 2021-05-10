CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,357 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $206.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.41 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

