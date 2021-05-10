CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $195.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.