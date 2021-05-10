CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 110.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.11 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

