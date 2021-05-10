CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $52.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

