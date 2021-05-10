CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

AIT stock opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

