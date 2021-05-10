CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,997. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

