Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

CRDF opened at $9.49 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,156.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

