Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL stock opened at $193.20 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.