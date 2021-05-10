CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.82 million.

NASDAQ LOTZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

LOTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

