Carter’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $110.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.