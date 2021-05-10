Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.820-5.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.680-0.680 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $108.57. 1,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,531. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

