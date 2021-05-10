CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $11.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.