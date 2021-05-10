Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $240.99 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $241.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

