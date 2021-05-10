CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells $934,230.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chandra Dhandapani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $87.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

