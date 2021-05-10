CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.87 on Thursday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

