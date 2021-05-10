Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,293.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $47.77 million and approximately $79,293.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00801980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.23 or 0.09030379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00049132 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 47,703,061 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

