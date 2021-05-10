Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by 70.3% over the last three years.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,068,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

