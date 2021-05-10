Centamin (TSE:CEE) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Centamin (TSE:CEE) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CEE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.04.

Get Centamin alerts:

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,230.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.