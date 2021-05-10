Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $215.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

