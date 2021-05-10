Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $871,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.56 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

