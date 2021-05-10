Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 6,045 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 173.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.