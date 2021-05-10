Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

