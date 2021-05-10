Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit