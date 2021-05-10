Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

