Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 981.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerner by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

