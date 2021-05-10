Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cerner’s FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CERN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

