Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $816.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $763.00 to $816.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $693.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.39. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $696.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.